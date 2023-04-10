Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury

By WBZ-News Staff

ROXBURY - A man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in Roxbury.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Columbus Avenue. Police said when they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:28 PM

