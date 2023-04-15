80-year-old man dead from 'medical episode' following Mansfield car crash

80-year-old man dead after suffering "medical episode" following crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — An 80-year-old man is dead due to a medical emergency following a car crash in Mansfield on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Mansfield High School.

When officers arrived, they found two damaged vehicles, a Toyota Corolla belonging to the Teacher's Driving Academy and a Ford Explorer.

A rear-seat passenger in the Explorer, John Masciarelli, 80, suffered from what the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as a "medical episode" shortly after the collision.

He was taken by Mansfield EMS to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead after receiving "life-saving measures" from hospital staff.

It is unclear if the episode was caused by the crash.

The driver of the Explorer was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The juvenile student driver, and the passenger, a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, of the Corolla were also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for causing the accident due to failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

The incident is currently under investigation.