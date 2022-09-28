Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with threatening crossing guard outside of Everett school

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man charged with threatening crossing guard outside of Everett school
Man charged with threatening crossing guard outside of Everett school 00:21

EVERETT – A man was arrested after police said he threatened a crossing guard outside of an Everett school.

Isaiah Blaze was arraigned on Tuesday.

The crossing guard said that Monday morning, Blaze allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot him.

The incident allegedly began with an argument the day before between the crossing guard and the mother of Blaze's son.

Police did not find a gun on Blaze when they arrested him.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.