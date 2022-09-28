Man charged with threatening crossing guard outside of Everett school
EVERETT – A man was arrested after police said he threatened a crossing guard outside of an Everett school.
Isaiah Blaze was arraigned on Tuesday.
The crossing guard said that Monday morning, Blaze allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot him.
The incident allegedly began with an argument the day before between the crossing guard and the mother of Blaze's son.
Police did not find a gun on Blaze when they arrested him.
