Man charged with drunk driving, child endangerment after crashing into Dudley home
DUDLEY – Police said a man allegedly driving under the influence crashed into the back yard of a Dudley home on Saturday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Pierpont Road.
Dudley police said it appears a Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic, left the road, hit a utility police guard wire, slammed through a fence, hit a tree and then crashed into a nearby home.
Police charged 35-year-old Eric Daniels of Charlton with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, child endangerment while operating under the influence, and marked lanes violation.
Daniels is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.
