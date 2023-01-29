Watch CBS News
Man charged with drunk driving, child endangerment after crashing into Dudley home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DUDLEY – Police said a man allegedly driving under the influence crashed into the back yard of a Dudley home on Saturday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Pierpont Road.

Dudley police said it appears a Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic, left the road, hit a utility police guard wire, slammed through a fence, hit a tree and then crashed into a nearby home.

Police charged 35-year-old Eric Daniels of Charlton with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, child endangerment while operating under the influence, and marked lanes violation.

Daniels is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 11:54 AM

