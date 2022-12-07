Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A man from Plymouth is in jail, charged with attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant Sunday morning.

Police say 43-year-old Robert Buckley threw the victim to the ground and then took off.

The man was out celebrating with family when he was attacked outside the restaurant by a man who then ran off with a second man. Police found the Buckley at Atlantic Avenue and High Street. A member of the victim's family identified Buckley at the scene. The second man was not involved in the fight and was not charged.

The victim suffered a serious neck injury and a severe gash to his forehead and could suffer lifelong complications from the attack.

Buckley is being held in lieu of bail and will return to court in February. Police did not identify the motive of the attack.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 6:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.