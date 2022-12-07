Man charged with attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall

BOSTON - A man from Plymouth is in jail, charged with attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant Sunday morning.

Police say 43-year-old Robert Buckley threw the victim to the ground and then took off.

The man was out celebrating with family when he was attacked outside the restaurant by a man who then ran off with a second man. Police found the Buckley at Atlantic Avenue and High Street. A member of the victim's family identified Buckley at the scene. The second man was not involved in the fight and was not charged.

The victim suffered a serious neck injury and a severe gash to his forehead and could suffer lifelong complications from the attack.

Buckley is being held in lieu of bail and will return to court in February. Police did not identify the motive of the attack.