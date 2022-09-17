Watch CBS News
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. 

On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.

It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. 

Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including Raikes, were charged with resisting arrest. 

Police said through an extensive investigation, they determined Raikes was the person who fired the gun. 

He is charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and falsification of physical evidence. 

Raikes was not present to be booked on the new charges because he was already in jail on a drug charge that stemmed from the shooting incident as well. 

At the time of the shooting, police said Raikes was out on bail on a felony domestic violence charge and had received two suspended sentences from other felonies. 

The 35-year-old victim had non-life-threatening injuries and her baby was not harmed. 

