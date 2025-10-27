Man charged with allegedly stabbing 2 teens with metal fork on flight from Chicago to Germany

A man was charged with allegedly stabbing two teens with a metal fork while on a flight from Chicago to Germany over the weekend.

The U. S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts announced on Monday that 28-year-old Indian national Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while on an aircraft.

The office said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 25, while on board Lufthansa 431 from Chicago to Frankfurt, Germany. Court documents read that Usiripalli allegedly stabbed two 17-year-old boys, one in the shoulder and the other in the back of the head, with the metal fork after meal service.

The documents said one of the victims was lightly sleeping in a middle seat when he woke up and saw Usiripalli allegedly standing over him. It was further alleged that Usiripalli hit the teen with the fork in the left clavicle before attacking the other teen, who was seated to the right.

The office said flight crew members attempted to control Usiripalli, who allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth, and pulled an imaginary trigger. He then slapped a female passenger and attempted to slap a flight crew member.

The flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport due to the disturbance, where Usiripalli was immediately arrested.

The office said Usiripalli was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa and was enrolled in a master's program in biblical studies.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.