Researchers explore why some people handle the heat better than others

BOSTON - As the nation experiences record-high temperatures, many wonder why some people handle the heat better than others.

Some people love hot, humid weather while others can't stand it, and your genes may play a role to some extent.

Just like some people have more natural athletic ability, some people naturally cope better in hot conditions. But there are other factors at play. For example, your age. The very old and the very young tend to get overheated more quickly. People who are overweight have an extra layer of insulation, making it harder for their bodies to cool down. Diabetes can interfere with the body's ability to perspire and shed heat. Alcohol use and certain medications, including diuretics, antihistamines, and psychiatric medications, can make people more vulnerable.

Some say you can improve your heat tolerance by gradually increasing the amount of time you spend outdoors in the high temperatures (with your doctor's approval) and by turning down the A/C so that your body can better acclimate when you move from indoors to outdoors and vice versa.