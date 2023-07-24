Watch CBS News
Researchers explore why some people handle the heat better than others

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - As the nation experiences record-high temperatures, many wonder why some people handle the heat better than others.

Some people love hot, humid weather while others can't stand it, and your genes may play a role to some extent. 

Just like some people have more natural athletic ability, some people naturally cope better in hot conditions. But there are other factors at play. For example, your age. The very old and the very young tend to get overheated more quickly. People who are overweight have an extra layer of insulation, making it harder for their bodies to cool down. Diabetes can interfere with the body's ability to perspire and shed heat. Alcohol use and certain medications, including diuretics, antihistamines, and psychiatric medications, can make people more vulnerable. 

Some say you can improve your heat tolerance by gradually increasing the amount of time you spend outdoors in the high temperatures (with your doctor's approval) and by turning down the A/C so that your body can better acclimate when you move from indoors to outdoors and vice versa.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

