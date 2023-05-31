Malik Cunningham works mostly as wide receiver, not quarterback, at Patriots OTA session
BOSTON -- Malik Cunningham threw 1,104 passes in college. He caught just two.
But when he suited up for the Patriots at their organized team activity session on Wednesday in Foxboro, the rookie did so as a pass-catcher and not a pass-thrower.
Sporting his rookie-assigned jersey No. 64, Cunningham worked with the wide receivers and not the quarterback on Wednesday, when the media watched the practice session.
According to Fox Sports' Henry McKenna, Cunningham turned in one of the best catches of the entire session.
Cunningham did throw for almost 10,000 yards with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in college, but he was mostly lethal as a running threat. He ran for 3,179 yards -- including a 1,031-yard season in 2021 -- with 50 touchdowns. He's tied with Lamar Jackson for the most rushing touchdowns in Louisville school history.
As mentioned, Cunningham wasn't used as a pass-catcher often, as he made two receptions for 42 yards in college. He caught one pass for 9 yards as a junior in 2021 and one pass for 33 yards as a senior.
At the end of the practice session, Cunningham did get in some work as a quarterback, after the team had run sprints.
The Patriots obviously found a lot of success when they converted Kent State quarterback Julian Edelman to receiver after drafting him in the seventh round in 2009. They may be hoping for a similar hit with the undrafted Cunningham this summer.
