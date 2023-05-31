Malik Cunningham works mostly as wide receiver, not quarterback, at Patriots OTA session

Media gets first look at 2023 Patriots during Wednesday's OTA session

Media gets first look at 2023 Patriots during Wednesday's OTA session

Media gets first look at 2023 Patriots during Wednesday's OTA session

BOSTON -- Malik Cunningham threw 1,104 passes in college. He caught just two.

But when he suited up for the Patriots at their organized team activity session on Wednesday in Foxboro, the rookie did so as a pass-catcher and not a pass-thrower.

Sporting his rookie-assigned jersey No. 64, Cunningham worked with the wide receivers and not the quarterback on Wednesday, when the media watched the practice session.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham (No. 64) catching a pass with WRs at Patriots OTA. pic.twitter.com/cvEI6K1mxa — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) May 31, 2023

According to Fox Sports' Henry McKenna, Cunningham turned in one of the best catches of the entire session.

Malik Cunningham, who played QB in college, made an outstanding reception over a crowd of defenders in the middle of the field. One of the best catches of the day from the WR(?) — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 31, 2023

Cunningham did throw for almost 10,000 yards with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in college, but he was mostly lethal as a running threat. He ran for 3,179 yards -- including a 1,031-yard season in 2021 -- with 50 touchdowns. He's tied with Lamar Jackson for the most rushing touchdowns in Louisville school history.

As mentioned, Cunningham wasn't used as a pass-catcher often, as he made two receptions for 42 yards in college. He caught one pass for 9 yards as a junior in 2021 and one pass for 33 yards as a senior.

At the end of the practice session, Cunningham did get in some work as a quarterback, after the team had run sprints.

Correction: Players just ran their sprints and the day is over for some but Malik Cunningham is now leading a group of backup offensive players in a 11v11 drill as a QB.



The pace isn’t full speed and this is the first we’ve seen at Cunningham at the quarterback position — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) May 31, 2023

The Patriots obviously found a lot of success when they converted Kent State quarterback Julian Edelman to receiver after drafting him in the seventh round in 2009. They may be hoping for a similar hit with the undrafted Cunningham this summer.