It's evident that Malik Cunningham earned a lot of respect within Patriots locker room

BOSTON -- Malik Cunningham's tenure with the Patriots was brief and, ultimately, a bit weird. A college quarterback who shared the Louisville rushing touchdown record with Lamar Jackson, Cunningham signed with the Patriots as a receiver, a position he had never played in his life. The rookie, though, went all-in with his effort in everything he was asked to do, whether that was at quarterback, at wide receiver, or even covering punts as a gunner.

Alas, Cunningham's time in Foxboro came to an end on Tuesday, when the Ravens signed him off the Patriots' practice squad. Though Cunningham now sits on a Baltimore roster with four quarterbacks, he may still end up getting more of an opportunity to grow and develop at his actual position now with the Ravens.

Yet before Cunningham officially departed New England, he was given a virtual send-off of sorts from his now-former teammates in Foxboro. Clearly, the 25-year-old left quite an impression on his teammates, including veterans on both sides of the ball.

MassLive's Mark Daniels collected a series of Instagram stories from Patriots players.

Cunningham clearly earned respect this season in Foxboro pic.twitter.com/dtUoTVDpkb — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) December 13, 2023

"Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda," tackle Trent Brown wrote on Instagram.

"Happy and sad at the same time," linebacker Mack Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Love you for life lil bro ... have fun and be great."

"Congrats bro! Go crazy," wrote defensive lineman Davon Godchaux.

"U deserve it all bro!! Congrats!!" wrote defensive captain Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Matthew Judon reacted to the news by saying, "Nah nah nah bring bro back."

Veteran safety Adrian Phillips advised Cunningham to "Go show em what it is."

Tyquan Thornton, Deatrich Wise, Kayshon Boutte and Isaiah Bolden also sent messages of support. Cunningham reposted them all on his own account.

Cunningham barely played for the Patriots this year, taking just six snaps in one game. But in his work behind the scenes, he clearly left an impression among his teammates.