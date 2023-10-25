Patriots cut Malik Cunningham 10 days after giving him a 3-year contract

FOXBORO -- Two weeks ago, Malik Cunningham was Mac Jones' backup on gameday. On Tuesday, the rookie quarterback was released by the Patriots just 10 days after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Patriots signed the electric Louisville quarterback as an undrafted free agent over the summer and spent training camp transforming him into a wide receiver. He was released ahead of the season but brought back on the practice squad, where he remained until Week 6 when he was signed to the active roster on a three-year deal worth $2.725 million.

He was on New England's 53-man roster for that weekend's game against the Raiders and was the team's No. 2 quarterback. The Pats had a package of plays for Cunningham that day, sending him out as both a quarterback and a receiver. The 25-year-old play six snaps in the 21-17 loss, lining up at quarterback twice and receiver four times.

But Cunningham was a healthy scratch for last week's win over the Bills, with Bailey Zappe back as New England's backup quarterback and Will Grier as the team's emergency QB. Now it would appear he's no longer part of the team's plans -- for now.

Bill Belichick had little to say of the roster move when asked about Cunningham's release Wednesday morning.

"Just doing what's best for the team," he said.

Belichick later said the Pats would try to get Cunningham back on the practice squad, "If he's not claimed."

It's all been a bit confusing with Cunningham these last few weeks. The Patriots could have elevated him from the practice squad ahead of Week 6 and then reverted him back after the game. Instead, they signed him to a three-year contract, only to release him less than two weeks later.

Cunningham could be back on the New England practice squad if he clears waivers, as he did ahead of the season. But it seems like the Patriots still aren't sure what to do with the dual-threat quarterback/wide receiver, and their QB depth chart in general.