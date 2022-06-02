Malden uses COVID relief funds to offer scholarships to every graduating senior

MALDEN – The future is looking even brighter for college-bound graduates in Malden after a surprise gift from the city.

"That scene out of Napoleon Dynamite, if you remember, when he finishes his dance and there's sort of this silence for a few seconds and then eruption. That's what it felt like that night."

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson is talking about a now-unforgettable moment: the city's sweet and surprising send-off to seniors Tuesday night. He announced an award for that student who dealt with the adversity of pandemic learning, and still persevered.

"This $1000 scholarship will go to every single Malden graduating senior going on to attend college," a video shows.

"I was like checking with my friends. 'What did he say? Is everyone going to get it?!'" senior Jing Ren recalls.

And this doesn't only apply to college-bound seniors from Malden High. Their charter and vocational school peers will benefit too. It's about 500 students in total.

"I just short-circuited. I was like, 'no way this is happening. It has to be a prank. Where are the cameras?'" said senior Tony Giech.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act - helping cities address the negative impacts of COVID-19. The mayor said some communities have used it to lower property taxes; Malden chose to support the city's future.

"To show them our appreciation and our continued belief in that they are going to succeed," the mayor added.

"I'm grateful I was able to spend four years here. Malden has been great. I was able to go to a school with rich diversity. I'm able to feel confident going into the world knowing I had that here," senior Karen Rivera said.