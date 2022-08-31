Students return to school in cities impacted by Orange Line shutdown

SOMERVILLE – Students in three Massachusetts school districts that are directly impacted by the Orange Line shutdown are back in the classroom.

Somerville, Malden and Medford welcomed students back Wednesday morning.

Not knowing how the shutdown would impact traffic, some parents said they tried to leave early.

"The Orange Line shutdown was definitely a curveball. But we've been treating it almost like short-term emergency operations," Somerville acting superintendent of schools Jeff Curley told WBZ-TV.

Curley said the shutdown is likely impacting staff members more than students.

There are about 5,000 students in the district, but Curley said the majority can walk, bike or take a bus to school.

Curley said about two-thirds of staff members live outside of the city and many take the Orange Line to work.

"We want to monitor the congestion and see what the travel times are," Curley said.

So far during the Orange Line shutdown, staff members have not reported issues with their commute.