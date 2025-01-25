Project 351 brings hundreds of young people together to help communities in Massachusetts

MALDEN - Hundreds of ambassadors, part of Project 351, donned their navy t-shirts and got ready to serve with great pride in Malden on Saturday.

Youth-led movement

"It means the start of an exciting adventure," Project 351 Malden 8th grader Israa Howard said. Project 351 is a youth-led movement for change. Uniting 8th graders from 351 cities and towns across the state for a year of transformative service.

WBZ-TV Anchor Lisa Hughes hosted the event.

Project 351 hopes to develop the next generation of leaders, bring forth transformative social impact, and develop a pipeline of diverse change makers who are entering the workforce. On Saturday, all 351 ambassadors took part in community service projects in Chelsea, Brighton, and Newton.

"I want to help out the community and grow as a leader," Project 351 ambassador, Ella Montville said. At Cradles to Crayons it was non-stop actions of organizing clothes for those in need.

"Over 15 years, Project 351 has provided enough clothing to support 200,000 kids through this partnership," Cradles To Crayons Founder and CEO Lynn Margherio said.

Future is in the young people's hands

This year's theme for Project 351 is in our hands, so whether it's helping the environment or fighting hunger and homelessness, the power to impact change starts with them.

"Our young people know, that the world that they seek to build, they have everything they need inside them to create that world. So if they want a world without, you know, to address climate change or eradicate hunger, it's in their hands." Project 351 Founder & CEO Carolyn Casey said.

Project 351 Alums Ben Nguyen says this program changed their lives forever.

"I would say it has given me the confidence and skills so I can lead," he said. This is the 15th year of Project 351. Their goal this year is to impact 15,000 neighbors throughout the state.