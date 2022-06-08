Woman arrested after chase in stolen Malden Police cruiser

MALDEN – A woman was arrested late Tuesday night after investigators said she stole a Malden Police cruiser and led Massachusetts State Police on a chase.

Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police.

Just before midnight, Malden Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert after one of their cruisers was stolen. A state trooper later spotted it being driven erratically on the Zakim Bridge in Boston.

State Police said the trooper tried to stop Sonia on Interstate 93, but she wouldn't pull over.

Police followed the stolen cruiser as it exited I-93 at Columbia Road and continued onto Massachusetts Ave. Sonia eventually stopped at Victoria's Diner and was arrested.

No one was hurt during the incident and no vehicles were damaged, police said.

Sonia is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court in Roxbury.