"I would like it to stop": Malden residents rattled by loud booms

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

MALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood.

"You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?"

The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off last night because she believed they were gunshots. Other neighbors think they may be fireworks.

"I am originally from Blue Hill in Dorchester, so that right there tells you I am used to the bangs, the booms, and the pow pows," Washington said. "I would like it to stop for the people it does bother, and the children it does wake up."

On social media, people are asking why police haven't got involved. So far, Malden Police have no reports of loud noises in the area. They encourage people to call them instead of taking to social media.

"A lot of folks don't want to call 911. They think it's not that important. It's important for us to know," tells Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin. "If they were gunshots, we would get a lot more calls. When it's fireworks, and we get a call, typically someone who is going to light fireworks off then they disappear. Unless someone spots them going into a house."

Chief Cronin would like to meet with any neighbors who are hearing the noises, so he can better pinpoint what is happening.