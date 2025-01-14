Driver flees after crashing into Malden home with Mercedes

MALDEN - A driver fled after crashing into a Malden home on Tuesday afternoon, completely taking off the house's front porch.

Neighbors said their homes shook

Witnesses said a black Mercedes careened down the road and smashed into the Malden home of Ancel Hernandez, damaging his car, tearing off the front porch and knocking down a fence. The home's Ring doorbell caught the accident on camera. Witnesses also said a second car might have been involved.

No one was home at the time of the crash, but Hernandez was notified when the fire department rang the ring doorbell.

Driver ran from scene

Neighbors said they tried to stop the driver, who fled on foot.

"I asked him a question, I said, 'Where you going? You gotta stop.' He goes 'No, it's my dad's car, and I'm gonna leave.' And I said, 'No, you can't leave. You have to stay.' And if he'd just stayed, maybe would go right," said neighbor Brian Jancsy.

Police are looking for the driver, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"The car must have been going pretty fast; it knocked over a bunch of pipes and my fence and the neighbor's fence ... clearly going down a residential street pretty quickly," said Hernandez.