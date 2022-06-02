Malden uses COVID relief funds to give graduating seniors $1,000 scholarships

MALDEN – The future is looking even brighter for college-bound graduates in Malden after a surprise gift from the city.

"That scene out of Napoleon Dynamite, if you remember, when he finishes his dance and there's sort of this silence for a few seconds and then eruption. That's what it felt like that night."

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson is talking about a now-unforgettable moment - the city's sweet and surprising send-off to seniors Tuesday night. He announced an award for that student who dealt with the adversity of pandemic learning and still persevered.

"This $1,000 scholarship will go to every single Malden graduating senior going on to attend college," a video showed.

"I was like checking with my friends. 'What did he say? Is everyone going to get it?!'" senior Jing Ren recalls.

And this doesn't only apply to college-bound seniors from Malden High. Their charter and vocational school peers will benefit too. It's about 500 students in total.

"I just short-circuited. I was like, 'no way this is happening. It has to be a prank. Where are the cameras?'" said senior Tony Giech.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act - helping cities address the negative impacts of COVID-19. The mayor said some communities have used it to lower property taxes. Malden chose to support the city's future.

"To show them our appreciation and our continued belief in that they are going to succeed," the mayor added.

"I'm grateful I was able to spend four years here. Malden has been great. I was able to go to a school with rich diversity. I'm able to feel confident going into the world knowing I had that here," senior Karen Rivera said.