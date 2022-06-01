Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to drug charges

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MALDEN - A former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to drug charges.

Prosecutors said that while working as a firefighter Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, distributed controlled substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department. Those substances included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall.

Eisnor agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in federal court.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 7:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.