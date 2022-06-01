MALDEN - A former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to drug charges.

Prosecutors said that while working as a firefighter Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, distributed controlled substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department. Those substances included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall.

Eisnor agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in federal court.