2 firefighters hospitalized after blaze rips through Malden home

MALDEN -- Two firefighters were hospitalized while working to put out a fire in Malden Monday night. Their injuries are minor, the fire department confirmed. 

Crews responded to John Street around 8:30 p.m. 

Nine residents have been displaced, the fire department said. The American Red Cross is helping them. 

It's unclear what started the fire. 

