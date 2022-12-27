2 firefighters hospitalized after blaze rips through Malden home
MALDEN -- Two firefighters were hospitalized while working to put out a fire in Malden Monday night. Their injuries are minor, the fire department confirmed.
Crews responded to John Street around 8:30 p.m.
Nine residents have been displaced, the fire department said. The American Red Cross is helping them.
It's unclear what started the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.