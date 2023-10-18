Revolution sign Groton's Malcolm Fry as a Homegrown Player

FOXBORO -- Another homegrown talent is getting his chance with the Revolution. New England has signed Malcolm Fry, an 18-year-old from Groton, to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player, the club announced Wednesday.

Fry is no stranger to the Revs organization. The forward is a graduate of the Revolution Academy, which he joined in 2019, and has made 37 appearances with the Revolution II over the last two seasons.

Fry has tallied six goals and three assists with New England's second team, including four goals this past season. He scored another goal in the conference semifinal round of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. In 2022, he had three goals in the postseason tournament, and helped New England win its first of two straight Under-19 titles.

"I am honored to begin my MLS career and continue growing as a player here in New England with my hometown club," Fry said in the release announcing the deal. "I have benefited from the new challenges at every level as I moved up the pro pathway from the academy to the second team, and thanks to all my coaches over the years, I now feel ready to test myself at the MLS level. I look forward to earning my place in the team next season."

Fry is the 13th player to sign with the Revs as a Homegrown Player and is the eighth player to join the first team from the Revolution II roster. His contract will begin in 2024 and run through the 2026 MLS season, with a club option for 2027.