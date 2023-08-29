Malcolm Butler trying to revive career, reportedly works out for Falcons

BOSTON -- Malcolm Butler has not played a snap in an NFL game since the postseason of the 2020 season. But the 33-year-old is apparently hoping to get back into the league.

Butler is working out for the Falcons on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Butler last played for the Titans in 2020, after signing a big free-agent deal with Tennessee following the 2017 season. He signed with Arizona in 2021 but retired at the end of the preseason. He came out of retirement last year to re-sign with the Patriots, but he was injured during the summer and was later released.

Butler entered the league as an unheralded, undrafted rookie out of the little-known West Alabama program, only to etch his name in football history by making a Super Bowl-winning interception at the goal line to save a championship for the Patriots in his rookie year. He played four seasons for New England, starting 47 regular-season games and seven playoff games from 2015-17. His first Patriots tenure ended unceremoniously though, as he was famously benched for the entirety of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLII loss to the Eagles.