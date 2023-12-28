Husband and wife team help others explore creativity at Makers Workshop in Maynard

MAYNARD - Brooke and Michael Denault met at a craft fair. Now they're the husband and wife team behind Makers Workshop in Maynard. They call it a "virtual hub for all things DIY."

"A makerspace is a place that different people can go to use shared machines to make projects and do creative things," Michael told WBZ-TV.

Brooke started all of this away from the workshop. She was in a classroom doing curriculums.

"It was project-based learning for kids and (I had) the best time. I still think back so fondly on that chapter because it was just so much fun. I would go to work and come home and be so tired but just so happy and so excited to do it again the next day."

But now armed with wood, 3D machines, laser printers, and a YouTube following, Brooke and Michael start with an idea and then bring that thought to reality. They learn on the machines as they go.

"I had never actually used a laser cutter before the first one showed up here. The same thing with the CNC (computer numerical control) machines," Michael said.

"It's just supposed to be a good time figuring out how to take something from the brain and making it in real life," said Brooke.

They work on all the projects together, a husband and wife team that never wants to be apart. Really.

"I think that's probably the most complicated thing about working with each other, she's a very big planner. So, she does a lot of sketching and drawing and things like that. Where I prefer to jump in and build it," Michael said.

Brooke said it's weird working with her husband, but... "We have always worked together for a long time. So for us, we have it kind of down pat," she said.

For more information, visit their website.