Make-A-Wish grants Washington teen chance to be part of Boston history

BOSTON - From the ringing of the bell to the dumping of tea into the harbor, 19-year-old Benjamin O. says his Make-A-Wish trip to Boston beat all expectations.

"I am generally a fan of history. I like the look of the city," Benjamin said. Benjamin was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs. For much of his life, it's been a struggle. "I was very thin, very short," he said.

Benjamin, a teen from Washington State, visited Boston through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. CBS Boston

Now, thanks to Make-A-Wish, he's here from Washington State to visit Boston's historic sites. For Benjamin and his family, the history runs deep. "Part of it must come from my direct connection to it. I have ancestors who come from Boston," he said. In fact, he can trace his maternal ancestors to the Mayflower and the Boston Tea Party.

"We have a family who were contemporaries of Paul Revere. We actually visited the site where the house used to be," he said.

Benjamin's been here for the past few days taking in Boston's rich history, visiting museums, like The Boston Tea Party Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts with his parents.

Benjamin said it's Boston's history - and family ties - that drew him to Boston. CBS Boston

Benjamin says one of his favorite parts about his trip to Boston was being part of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

"It was fascinating. It was interesting to see how it may have played out," Benjamin said.

Make-A-Wish gives hope to children who have been through a lot of health challenges. "When you see what they've been through and you get to provide and experience like this for them, I can't think of a better way to get in the holiday spirit," Make A Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island Kara Walker said.

Benjamin plans to take this amazing learning experience and use it for good later in life. "I mean, it's meant a lot to me. I'd like to be an English-as-a-second-language teacher," he said.

