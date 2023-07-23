Make-A-Wish brings Georgia boy with leukemia to Gillette Stadium to meet Luke Combs

BOSTON - Cooper Massengill is a brave, young warrior at heart. The eight-year-old took center stage at this weekend's Luke Combs concert at Gillette Stadium.

"When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great," said Cooper.

Cooper was diagnosed with leukemia when he was three years old. And he's been fighting ever since, having undergone multiple surgeries.

"I had gone through a lot of stuff, a lot of surgeries," Cooper said. Melissa Massengill says she's proud of her son and this opportunity.

"It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable," she said.

The family is from Georgia and Cooper's favorite country singer happens to be Luke Combs. When Make-A-Wish caught wind of his journey, they knew they wanted to grant him a very special wish - the chance to meet Combs in person.

Make-A-Wish helped bring Cooper to Gillette Stadium to meet Luke Combs.

"Cooper's wish was to meet Luke Combs. He had no idea that he was going to go on stage. His secret wish, within his wish, was to sing 'Fast Car' with him. And Luke Combs and his team made a lifetime memory for him," said Sean Holleran, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

After the song, the entire stadium chanted Cooper's name. This brave young boy admits he stole the show.

"It was great to see him get the wish he wanted after going through everything," said Travis Massengill, Cooper's father. "I was just amazed they could organize all that for him," said Cooper's mother.

Fighting back tears, the family couldn't be more grateful. And Cooper said this is something he will cherish for life.

"They really came through for him and made his wish come through," said Melissa Massengill.

"Everybody doesn't get a wish and be grateful if you get a wish," said Cooper.