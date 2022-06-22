Maine man charged with entering US Capitol on Jan 6

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Another Maine man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is facing federal charges, officials said Tuesday.

Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, was arrested without incident Tuesday, the FBI said. It was not known if he had an attorney.

He's charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Todd Tilley inside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 FBI

He's one of a handful of Mainers among more than 800 people who've been arrested in the riot. More than 300 have pleaded guilty to crimes ranging from low-level misdemeanors to felony seditious conspiracy.