After Maine shooter's death, victim's wife says she will now focus on healing

'Now is a time to heal," Maine governor says while police still try to find answers in mass shooting

'Now is a time to heal," Maine governor says while police still try to find answers in mass shooting

'Now is a time to heal," Maine governor says while police still try to find answers in mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine - A wave of relief washed over the state of Maine on Friday as residents realized the threat was over after gunman Robert Card was found dead.

However, questions remain for law enforcement officers and the families of the 18 victims of the mass shooting.

"While I wish the shooter was apprehended alive so we could begin to question him for the motive behind the senseless tragedy, at the same time, I am glad he has been found dead. This allows our family and other impacted families to begin to focus on our healing journey," Elizabeth Seal, wife of Joshua Seal, who was killed in the shooting.

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said the investigation is far from over. "I just don't want to forget the families that are grieving and continue to grieve," he said. "I don't want to forget the law enforcement officials who have worked tirelessly throughout this whole event."

Ed Davis, WBZ- TV security analyst, said the investigation into Card's actions is just beginning. "You always have to rule out whether there was someone else involved. There's no indication of that here, but when you process a scene like this, you need to look at it from zero, as if you have no evidence up to that point and then just build on that," he said.

While police are continue to investigate, many will focus on remembering the 16 men and two women lost in the shooting, with vigils beginning to be organize around the state.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said in a press conference, "His death may not bring solace to many, but now is a time to heal."

The Boston FBI are offering their support to the victims and their families. The FBI's Victim Services Response Team will be at the Lewiston Family Assistance Center, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, Maine. The team includes specially-trained FBI victim specialists, agents and analysts from around the country who deploy after a crisis to provide assistance to victims and their families.



For the larger community, a support center will be set up at the Ramada Inn at 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston, Maine.

"As these things evolve, we have an investigation, and now this will slowly evolve over to a wellness and a resiliency conversation for the community and for the victims and others," Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck said during a press conference on Saturday.