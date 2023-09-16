Watch CBS News
Local News

Maine motorist killed by tree limb; first fatality from Lee

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

By ROBERT F. BUKATY and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

BAR HARBOR, M.E. -  A 51-year-old motorist in Searsport, Maine, died after a large tree limb fell on his vehicle Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 during a period of high winds, the first fatality attributed to the storm. 

The tree limb brought down live power lines, and utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, said Police Chief Brian Lunt. The man died later at a hospital, Lunt said. 

The man's identity hasn't been released. 

First published on September 16, 2023 / 7:16 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.