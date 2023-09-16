Maine motorist killed by tree limb; first fatality from Lee

By ROBERT F. BUKATY and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

BAR HARBOR, M.E. - A 51-year-old motorist in Searsport, Maine, died after a large tree limb fell on his vehicle Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 during a period of high winds, the first fatality attributed to the storm.

The tree limb brought down live power lines, and utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, said Police Chief Brian Lunt. The man died later at a hospital, Lunt said.

The man's identity hasn't been released.