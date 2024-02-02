Maine native hopes to be first American woman to complete solo race around the world in boat

Maine native hopes to be first American woman to race boat around the world

BOSTON - A Maine woman is taking part in one of the most extreme sailing events on earth, sailing by herself on a 40-foot race boat around the world.

Cole Brauer has been away from home for three months already, three quarters of the way through the Global Solo Challenge. She's one of ten people participating in the race.

"The goal of this was always to be the first American woman to race solo around the world," said Brauer.

Brauer learned to sail when she was attending college in Hawaii. She fell in love with the sport and brought her skills home to Maine, where she began training for the four-month-long race around the world. She said the journey hasn't been easy.

"I think I'm doing much better now that I'm back in the Atlantic," said Brauer. "When I was in the southern ocean, it was really rough."

Two months in, Brauer crashed into the walls of her vessel after a massive wave slammed on top of the boat. She was left with bruised ribs and said she does have a team looking out for her.

"I have a medical team on staff and we have cameras on board so they can watch me 24/7," said Brauer.

Brauer is currently sailing 800 miles off the coast of Uruguay but the journey brings her to even more remote parts of the ocean, including Point Nemo, where she was closer to the International Space Station than any piece of dry land on earth.

"If someone needed to come out and get me, it could take upwards of a week."

The chaos is balanced with quieter moments of beautiful sunsets and wildlife coming by to visit but she said it does get lonely. The trip will soon come to an end and Brauer said she's dreaming of eating fresh food and seeing her family.

"So excited to have a cappuccino and a croissant, cannot wait" said Brauer.

Brauer is expected to finish her race in Spain in about a month.