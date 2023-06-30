Maine woman, 64, punches bear in nose to save dog

PORTER, Maine - A 64-year-old woman in Maine got in a fight with a black bear Friday morning, punching it right in the nose in order to save her dog.

The Maine Warden Service says Lynn Kelly, of Porter, was gardening in her backyard when her dog started barking and ran into the woods. Shortly after, the dog came running out of the woods, being chased by the bear.

"Kelly confronted the bear head on, and when the bear stood up, she stood up as tall as she could, then punched the bear in the nose, whereupon the bear bit her in the right hand, puncturing her wrist," the agency said in a statement. "The bear immediate released her wrist, then ran back into the woods, leaving Kelly and her unharmed dog behind."

Kelly called 911 and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where they treated the puncture wounds on her wrist.

The warden service said no one has seen the bear since the "provoked attack." It was seen previously in the week eating birdseed in residents' yards. They are now trying to trap the bear and catch it alive.

Authorities are telling pet owners "do not get in between your dog and a bear." They are also recommending that dogs be leashed when on walks, and that people should remove any food sources like birdseed or unsecured garbage.

"If you do see a bear, keep your distance, and do not corner or agitate the bear," the warden service said.