Watch CBS News
Local News

USPS truck goes up in flames in Dudley; Good Samaritan helps carrier save mail

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

US Postal Service deadlines for Christmas deliveries
US Postal Service deadlines for Christmas deliveries 00:23

DUDLEY - A United States Postal Service truck went up in flames in Dudley Friday morning - but the contents inside were saved.

Police said first responders were called to Dresser Hill Road at about 11:43 a.m. for a report of a mail delivery vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

The mail carrier called dispatch for help and then started taking things out of the truck.

At approximately 11:43 am this morning, Dudley Police and Dudley Fire were dispatched to Dresser Hill Road for a report...

Posted by Dudley Police Department on Friday, December 2, 2022

"A good samaritan assisted the mailman in saving all the mail and packages," police said.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 4:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.