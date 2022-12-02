USPS truck goes up in flames in Dudley; Good Samaritan helps carrier save mail

US Postal Service deadlines for Christmas deliveries US Postal Service deadlines for Christmas deliveries 00:23

DUDLEY - A United States Postal Service truck went up in flames in Dudley Friday morning - but the contents inside were saved.

Police said first responders were called to Dresser Hill Road at about 11:43 a.m. for a report of a mail delivery vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

The mail carrier called dispatch for help and then started taking things out of the truck.

At approximately 11:43 am this morning, Dudley Police and Dudley Fire were dispatched to Dresser Hill Road for a report... Posted by Dudley Police Department on Friday, December 2, 2022

"A good samaritan assisted the mailman in saving all the mail and packages," police said.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.