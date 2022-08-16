Massachusetts voters urged to return mail-in ballots quickly
BOSTON - With three weeks to go until the Massachusetts primary election, the secretary of the commonwealth is urging voters to return their mail-in ballots as quickly as they receive them.
Postal service delivery can take up to seven days, and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on September 6 to count.
Anyone who hasn't already applied to receive a mail-in ballot can fill out an application online through August 29.
Early in-person voting will run from August 27 to September 2 ahead of the primaries.
