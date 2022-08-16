Massachusetts voters urged to return mail-in ballots quickly

BOSTON - With three weeks to go until the Massachusetts primary election, the secretary of the commonwealth is urging voters to return their mail-in ballots as quickly as they receive them.

Postal service delivery can take up to seven days, and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on September 6 to count.

Anyone who hasn't already applied to receive a mail-in ballot can fill out an application online through August 29.

If you've already applied to vote by mail, you don't need to re-apply.



If you haven't applied for a ballot yet and you'd like to vote by mail, applying online will mean you'll get your ballot sooner.



Primary Day is just over 3 weeks from today!https://t.co/3onWMCOpt3 — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) August 15, 2022

Early in-person voting will run from August 27 to September 2 ahead of the primaries.