'Magic mushrooms' for medical purpose could become potential ballot question in 2024 for Massachusetts

'Magic mushrooms' for medical purpose could be potential 2024 ballot question

BOSTON - "Magic mushrooms" could seen become available for therapeutic use in Massachusetts.

Two versions of a potential ballot question for 2024 were filed Wednesday that would legalize a regulated system of therapeutic and mental health access of magic mushrooms. The ballot questions were filed by the group Massachusetts for Mental Health Options.

Research from various universities across the country said the psychedelics show great promise for mental health patients. The mushrooms would treat a range of mental health conditions like depression.