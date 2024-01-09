Watch CBS News
Madonna's Boston concert started late due to "intricacies" of show, TD Garden says

By Matt Schooley

BOSTON – Madonna left some fans frustrated overnight as she made her return to Boston.

The "Material Girl" played the first of two nights at TD Garden Monday night.

The concert was scheduled to start around 8:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., the venue tweeted the concert would start later than expected because of what they called the "intricacies" of the show.

Madonna took the stage around 10:15 p.m., which has been a regular occurrence during "The Celebration Tour."

The Commuter Rail said the latest their trains could leave was 12:45 a.m., meaning some concertgoers were cutting it close for their trip home at the conclusion of the show.

Night two of Madonna's Boston appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

