Madonna coming to TD Garden as part of 'The Celebration Tour'

BOSTON – Pop icon Madonna is coming to Boston this summer.

The best-selling female solo touring artist in history announced her 35-city "The Celebration Tour" on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 15.

A Boston tour stop is slated for August 30 at TD Garden.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.