Watch CBS News
Local News

Madonna coming to TD Garden as part of 'The Celebration Tour'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Pop icon Madonna is coming to Boston this summer.

The best-selling female solo touring artist in history announced her 35-city "The Celebration Tour" on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 15.

A Boston tour stop is slated for August 30 at TD Garden.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 9:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.