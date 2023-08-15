Madonna announces new Boston concert dates for postponed tour

Madonna says she's "on the road to recovery" Madonna says she's "on the road to recovery" 00:21

BOSTON - Madonna has announced new concert dates for Boston after a serious illness landed her in the ICU and forced her to postpone her Celebration Tour in North America.

The Material Girl will play the TD Garden on January 8 and January 9 of 2024. She was previously scheduled to perform at the arena on August 30 and August 31 this summer. Tickets for the originally scheduled concerts are being honored on the rescheduled dates.

The 64-year-old was hospitalized for several days just before the start of her tour.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna said in a statement in July while recovering from the bacterial infection. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The tour is expected to be a retrospective of the iconic pop singer's four-decade career.