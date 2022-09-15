Watch CBS News
Local News

It Happens Here: Roxbury's Madhouse Motors breaks barriers with custom motorcycle parts

By Zack Green

/ CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Roxbury's Madhouse Motors breaks barriers with custom motorcycle parts
It Happens Here: Roxbury's Madhouse Motors breaks barriers with custom motorcycle parts 03:05

ROXBURY - Roxbury is a melting pot of art and culture. The neighborhood now has a motorcycle shop that will shift your view of what a repair really is.

Owner J. Shia started Madhouse Motors in a dirt yard in Cambridge in 2009. Thirteen years later and now in her fourth location, her creativity and distinct eye for unique motorcycle parts is racing the culture forward.

For example, they made a taillight out of an egg slicer and turned a soprano saxophone into an exhaust pipe.

Rami Bishara, originally the owner of a custom motorcycle shop in Beirut, joined the team earlier this year as a motorcycle fabricator and designer. He has a simple explanation for why he came to Roxbury.

"Madhouse brought me to Madhouse," he told WBZ-TV.

"We want to be part of a shop that's kind of breaking down barriers. Doing things differently." Madhouse Motors manager Nick told WBZ.

Art bikes are just a sample of what this shop works on. Vintage or new, café or bobber, your bike is in the right hands.

Each one of the Madhouse mechanics brings their own touch to these motorcycles. Their different experiences, backgrounds, and individuality is helping spark the next generation in Roxbury.

"I have an apprentice that was sent here by his high school to study a vocation and he's been a great addition to the team," Nick said.

A team, that's more like a family in a shop that's now a home for motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world.

"When it's a motorcycle. When it's got an engine in it. Yeah, we'll work on it, as long as it's not a scooter." Evan, a Madhouse mechanic, told WBZ.

For more information, visit their website

Zack Green
Green-2022.jpg

Zack Green is the weekday morning meteorologist for CBS Boston's WBZ-TV. He also provides weekday morning forecasts for the station's live streaming network CBS News Boston.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.