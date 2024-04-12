Boston University star freshman Macklin Celebrini wins 2024 Hobey Baker Award

BOSTON -- Macklin Celebrini won't be playing in the NCAA championship game on Saturday, but the Boston University freshman will not be retuning to campus empty-handed. Celebrini is your 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner, the NCAA announced Friday.

Not bad for the youngest player in college hockey at the age of just 17. Celebrini put together an incredible freshman campaign for the Terriers, tallying a team-high 32 goals over his 38 games. Those 32 goals were good for second in all of college hockey, trailing only Boston College's Cutter Gauthier (also a Hobey Baker finalist) and his 38 goals.

Celebrini had a knack for scoring in big moments, as the 6-foot freshman scored four game-winners for BU. He also dished out 32 assists to finish the season with 64 points, leading the Terriers while ranking third in college hockey behind Gauthier (65 points) and BC's Will Smith (71). Celebrini's plus-24 rating was second on the Terriers behind only Tom Willander's plus-26 rating.

Though he's just a teenager, Celebrini showed off one of the most polished, NHL-ready games in college hockey throughout the season. That likely means that this past season was the only one he'll spend on Comm Ave, as the Vancouver native is expected to be the top pick in this summer's NHL Draft.

Celebrini can now put his Hobey Baker trophy next to the plethora of awards he collected during his stellar freshman season. He is just the fourth player in the history of the Hockey East to win both Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and was also named to the Hockey East First Team and All Rookie Team. Celebrini was the Most Outstanding Player of the Sioux Falls Regional after he racked up a goal and four assists in BU's tournament wins over Minnesota and RIT.

Celebrini is now the fourth Terrier to win the Hobey Baker Award, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Matt Gilroy (2009), and Chris Drury (1998). He's just the third freshman to bring home the award, joining Eichel and Paul Kariya (1993).