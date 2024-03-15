Mac Jones writes farewell, thanks to New England after trade to Jaguars

BOSTON -- Mac Jones is back home.

After three up-and-down seasons in New England, the 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft was traded to his hometown Jaguars over the weekend, a deal that became official on Thursday.

During his introductory press conference in Jacksonville, he briefly touched on his time in New England and what led to the trade.

On Thursday night, Jones posted on X -- something he rarely does -- to send a proper farewell to the Patriots. Here's what he said:

The last three seasons with the New England Patriots are years I will cherish for the rest of my life. I will always be grateful for my time in New England and for the opportunity to start my career in the NFL. To Mr. Kraft and the Kraft family, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to make my dream of playing in the NFL come true. To Coach Belichick and all the coaches and support staff who helped me each and every day, including training, equipment, strength, video staff, and everyone in between, thank you for all that you did to help prepare me over the years. I truly appreciate each and every one of you. To my teammates, it was an honor to play alongside you these last three years and I will always cherish the friendships that we built. And finally, thank you to the fans for always showing up and supporting me and the Patriots. It has been a blessing to be a part of the Patriots organization and I will always have love for the New England community. With that beings said, I am thrilled to go home and to get to work in Duuuuval! Thank you to the Jacksonville Jaguars organization for the opportunity. Let's go! #DTWD

Jones is now set to be the backup quarterback to Trevor Lawrence, who was drafted first overall by the Jaguars in that same 2021 draft.