Mac Jones wears Taylor Swift hoodie to first Patriots preseason game

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Mac Jones is a Swiftie, and he doesn't care who knows it.

The Patriots' quarterback isn't expected to play in Thursday night's preseason opener, but he showed up for work in style, sporting a Taylor Swift hoodie on his walk into Gillette Stadium.

Presumably, Jones nabbed the sweatshirt when he attended The Eras Tour at Gillette in May. Jones had front-row seats for that show.

@macjones

Entering Swift Tok 🐍🐍 @Taylor Swift. We are running it back tonight for the 13th show @gillettestadium. Are you… Ready For It? 😎 Lets gooo!!! #erastour #TSwift @Sophie Scott

♬ original sound - Mac Jones

Jones also showed off his fandom in a social media video for the Patriots, when he named "The Last Great American Dynasty"and "Karma" as his favorite songs and "Reputation" as his favorite album.

And now he's sporting her merch on game day, upping his fandom even more.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

First published on August 10, 2023 / 5:47 PM

