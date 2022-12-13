An upset Mac Jones had some more choice words for Patriots sideline on Monday night

BOSTON -- Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was once again frustrated with the New England offense on Monday night, and once again got caught shouting a naughty word to one of his coaches.

Jones had an animated exchange on the New England sideline during last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, and had another -- this time on the field -- in Monday night's matchup with the Cardinals in Arizona. After the Patriots had to burn an early timeout on their first possession of the third quarter, Jones was caught on camera waiving off someone from the sideline -- likely offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

Prior to that wave, Jones was caught on a hot mic shouting another loud four-letter word. The QB once again let his emotions get the best of him, but he is clearly irritated with the way the offense is being called from the sideline.

Mac Jones has had enough of Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/RJOA8RYP7L — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 13, 2022

The Patriots were down 13-10 at the time, and eventually settled for a 23-yard field goal on the drive to tie the game.

There was a lot more quick plays from the New England offense on Monday night, as they settled for mostly screen plays rather than deep balls down field. That was Jones' biggest complaint after the team's loss to the Bills last week.

Jones has had a pair of big passes in the game, both of which went to Hunter Henry for 30+ yards. Jones' 39-yard connection with the tight end set up Pierre Strong's rushing touchdown early in the fourth that gave New England a 27-23 lead.

Expect some more damage control from Jones and Bill Belichick after this one though.