Mac Jones throws the ball away on Patriots' failed twist on Eagles' "Brotherly Shove"

FOXBORO -- In Weeks 3 and 4, the Patriots tried to emulate the Eagles' somewhat controversial quarterback sneak play, affectionately known as the Brotherly Shove or, more crassly, the Tush Push.

Yet Mac Jones does not possess the physical tools of Jalen Hurts, and the Patriots' offensive line is not nearly as potent as Philadelphia's. So the attempts did not bring success.

The Patriots tried to add a new wrinkle to the play on Sunday, though, with Jones faking the QB sneak before pitching the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson to pick up an all-important yard against the Saints.

Instead of just not working, though, this one was a failure.

Jones missed Stevenson with the pitch, and the ball flopped to the turf. Cameron Jordon jumped on top of the loose pigskin and picked up a turnover for New Orleans.

It was ... just ugly.

WE WILL TAKE THAT.



Cam recovers the fumble, SAINTS BALL.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YZS6XCCPik — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2023

For Jones, this was his second turnover of the day, after he threw a pick-six while getting hit in the first quarter, and it was his fifth turnover in the past two games. He'd later throw another interception -- which wasn't his fault, as Ty Montgomery dropped a pass that was caught by a defender -- that went down as his sixth.

The wheels have fallen all the way off for the Patriots' offense. While the fumble was just one play, it was indicative of an operation that seemingly can't do anything right at the moment.