Mac Jones throws ugly interception to end first quarter vs. Giants

BOSTON -- Mac Jones got the start at quarterback on Sunday against the Giants. It did not go well.

Jones went just 4-for-9 for 37 yards in the first quarter, and he ended that opening quarter by throwing an ugly interception.

The quarterback threw to a well-covered Demario Douglas running a deep out, but he airmailed the receiver. The pass went over the head of Douglas and into the bread basket of Deonte Banks.

Banks made the catch while tapping his toes before going out of the bounds, recording the interception at the Giants' 43-yard line.

OUR BALL!



📺: FOX — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

Saquon Barkley then immediately helped flip the field by breaking off a 19-yard run, putting the Giants in solid position to score in a 0-0 game. However, the Giants failed to capitalize, eventually punting the ball back to New England.

Despite the pick and the unimpressive first quarter (which also saw Jones throw behind Tyquan Thornton on an in-cutting route), the Patriots did not turn to Bailey Zappe to start the second quarter, with Jones remaining in the game.