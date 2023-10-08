Watch CBS News
Mac Jones throws pick-six in first quarter vs. Saints

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- Coming off the ugliest game of his career, Mac Jones needed to have a much better performance on Sunday against the Saints.

It didn't start out too well.

The third-year quarterback went 0-for-2 on the Patriots' opening drive, resulting in a three-and-out.

Jones went 0-for-2 on his second drive, too, though it was notably worse. 

After missing Stevenson on a short pass on second down, Jones looked for his running back again on third down. Jones, however, didn't see defensive lineman Carl Granderson closing a gap in front of him, and the quarterback stepped up directly into the pass rusher.

That contact affected his throw, resulting in a wobbler over the middle that was picked off by Tyrann Mathieu and returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

This was the sixth pick-six of Jones' career, his third of this season, and his second at home this season.

The defensive touchdown broke a 0-0 tie. And in a game where points will be hard to come by, Jones gave a touchdown to the opposition for the third time in a span of four quarters.

