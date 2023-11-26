Report: Mac Jones starting at quarterback for Patriots vs. Giants

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

BOSTON -- After all that ... it's still Mac.

The Patriots will turn to Mac Jones at quarterback on Sunday, according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

That decision concludes a two-week stretch where there's been quite a bit of mystery surrounding who the Patriots' starting quarterback may be, after Mac Jones was benched in the fourth quarter of New England's loss to the Colts in Germany.

Bailey Zappe entered that game for Jones with a chance to lead a game-winning drive, but instead threw an interception on a fake spike, essentially ending the game.

Many fans have called upon Will Grier to get a chance to start a game, but the career backup was released by the team on Saturday.

Outside of Jones and Zappe, undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham (on the practice squad) is the only other player with quarterback experience on the roster. The Patriots, though, appear intent on keeping him as a wide receiver.

For two weeks, Bill Belichick has refused to publicly announce the starting quarterback, insisting multiple times this week that he's simply told all of his players to be ready to play.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe said Saturday that "a rotation" at QB or "a quick hook" for the starter are both possible.

The 2-8 Patriots will be facing the 3-8 Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And after two weeks of intrigue and mystery, Mac Jones will be taking the first offensive snaps when the game begins.