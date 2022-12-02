Mac Jones' sideline outburst caught on broadcast: "Throw the [bleeping] ball!"

BOSTON -- Thursday night was a rough one for everyone involved with the Patriots. Frustrations are bound to boil over in such moments.

One such instance from quarterback Mac Jones was caught on camera by the Prime Video broadcast, and a clip of a brief outburst from Jones aired during the postgame show on Thursday night.

In the clip, Jones appears to be shouting, "Throw the [bleeping] ball! The [bleeping] run game sucks!"

Mac Jones has had enough of Matt Patricia’s play calling

pic.twitter.com/5WuHzG5sm6 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 2, 2022

The Patriots scored just 10 points against the Bills, with their lone touchdown coming when New England caught the Bills off guard by utilizing kick returner/defensive back Marcus Jones on offense for a 48-yard catch-and-run. The team added a field goal in the final minutes.

Jones completed 22 of his 36 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Rhamondre Stevenson accounted for almost all of the running game, rushing 10 times for 54 yards. After that, Jones had three rushing attempts for seven yards. Rookie Kevin Harris got one carry for a loss of a yard. Damien Harris was out due to injury.

The Patriots were playing without Isaiah Wynn at right tackle, and without his backup, Yodny Cajuste. Left tackle Trent Brown was sick, to the point where he was questionable to play and did not participate in warmups. Center David Andrews returned from injury in the middle of the line. Practice squad tackle Conor McDermott spent the night at right tackle. Jones was only sacked once but spent much of the night trying to run to safety.

The Patriots gained just 242 total yards, their second-lowest number of the season. And the boo birds came out early and often at Gillette Stadium.

It's unclear when the outburst from Jones took place, but clearly, despite last week's offensive outburst in Minnesota, a season's worth of frustration might be bubbling up in New England.