Report: Mac Jones getting second opinion on ankle injury from Brooklyn Nets' team doctor

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mac Jones taking his ankle injury "day by day"
Mac Jones taking his ankle injury "day by day" 01:04

BOSTON -- Reports on Monday indicated that Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain. The second-year quarterback wants to make sure.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jones is getting a second opinion on the injury from Dr. Martin O'Malley, who is a team physician of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

Giardi noted that Dr. O'Malley has performed surgery on some high-profile athletes.

The news that Jones is getting a second opinion is not new, as Tom Pelissero reported that Jones would be seeking that second opinion when the details of the injury were first reported. The specific doctor, though, had not been previously reported.

As of Monday night, the latest reporting from Adam Schefter said that the injury "would cause many to have surgery" but that "Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed."

The 1-2 Patriots are set to play in Green Bay this coming weekend, followed by a home date vs. the Lions in Week 5 and a trip to Cleveland in Week 6.

Jones spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and offered nothing in the way of details about his injury, only stating that he's "taking it day by day."

First published on September 27, 2022 / 12:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

