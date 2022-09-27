Report: Mac Jones getting second opinion on ankle injury from Brooklyn Nets' team doctor

BOSTON -- Reports on Monday indicated that Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain. The second-year quarterback wants to make sure.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jones is getting a second opinion on the injury from Dr. Martin O'Malley, who is a team physician of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

Giardi noted that Dr. O'Malley has performed surgery on some high-profile athletes.

Per sources, Mac Jones is seeking a 2nd opinion on his high ankle sprain with Dr. Martin O'Malley of NYHSS, a foot and ankle specialist& team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets. Dr. O'Malley recently did JC Jackson's ankle surgery. He also operated on Kevin Durant's Achilles in 2019. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 27, 2022

The news that Jones is getting a second opinion is not new, as Tom Pelissero reported that Jones would be seeking that second opinion when the details of the injury were first reported. The specific doctor, though, had not been previously reported.

As of Monday night, the latest reporting from Adam Schefter said that the injury "would cause many to have surgery" but that "Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed."

The 1-2 Patriots are set to play in Green Bay this coming weekend, followed by a home date vs. the Lions in Week 5 and a trip to Cleveland in Week 6.

Jones spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and offered nothing in the way of details about his injury, only stating that he's "taking it day by day."