Mac Jones reporting to Patriots training camp on Thursday

FOXBORO -- Patriots veterans will report to training camp next week. But quarterback Mac Jones will already be a few days into his second NFL camp at that point.

Jones and fellow veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer are reporting to Foxboro on Thursday, joining rookie Bailey Zappe for all the training camp fun. Zappe and New England's other rookies reported for duty on Tuesday.

Now Jones and the rest of the QB depth chart will get a jump on the 2022 season.

Hopes are high for Jones as the 23-year-old enters his second NFL season. He started every game for the Patriots in 2021 as a rookie, completing 68 percent of his passes and guiding the team to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card berth.

He's already put in some offseason work, hosting throwing sessions with the New England receiving corps. With veteran pass-catcher DeVante Parker and speedy rookie Tyquan Thornton joining Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers -- not to mention tight end Hunter Henry -- there are some big expectations for the New England offense in 2022.

The rest of the Patriots will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26, and the team will hold its first practice session the following day.