Mac Jones reportedly "very" excited to work with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien

FOXBORO -- Bill O'Brien is back in New England, with his reported hiring at offensive coordinator being met by universal praise among Patriots fans.

And it would appear that the player who will benefit the most from O'Brien's presence is also pretty psyched about the hiring. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, a source close to Mac Jones said that the Patriots quarterback is "very" excited to get to work with O'Brien.

The two briefly crossed paths at Alabama, when O'Brien was on his way in and Jones was on his way out. Jones actually helped O'Brien learn Alabama's offense as the QB prepared for the NFL Draft.

Now they'll be working together to try to turn around the New England offense after what was a lost season for Jones in 2022. After Jones struggled under the collective effort by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge -- both of whom brought in zero experience as offensive coaches -- he should have a much easier time running things under O'Brien.

O'Brien has not only run his own offense before, but he ran the New England offense as offensive coordinator in 2011. That was his only season as an OC with the Patriots, but he called plays the two seasons prior as well.

Another source told Daniels that Jones shouldn't have too much difficulty adapting to O'Brien's coaching, since the Patriots and Alabama have "a similar culture and offensive approach." And it will certainly help that the two already have a working relationship with each other.

Jones said throughout the 2022 season that he wanted to be coached harder. He should get that -- and then some -- out of the fiery O'Brien.