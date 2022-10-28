Mac Jones reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes from left ankle injury

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones practiced in full all week and wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury report at all ahead of Sundays game against the Jets. But the quarterback is still dealing with numbness in his left foot from his ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

The numbness is in Jones' toes on his left foot, according to Giardi. It didn't impact the quarterback's on-field work ahead of Sunday's game, but it's something worth monitoring throughout the contest in New Jersey.

Per source, #Patriots QB Mac Jones is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot as he continues to recover from the left ankle injury that sidelined him for 3 weeks. It didn't impact Mac's on-field prep for the #Jets but keep an eye on it. #Bears noticed some favoring. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 28, 2022

Jones missed three weeks with the high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3, and made a brief return Monday night against the Chicago Bears. He played just three offensive series for New England, completing three of his six passes for 13 yards and an interception. Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the 33-14 New England loss.

On Thursday, Bill Belichick said that the team expects Jones to be "fully available" for Sunday's game.

