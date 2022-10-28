Watch CBS News
Mac Jones reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes from left ankle injury

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones practiced in full all week and wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury report at all ahead of Sundays game against the Jets. But the quarterback is still dealing with numbness in his left foot from his ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

The numbness is in Jones' toes on his left foot, according to Giardi. It didn't impact the quarterback's on-field work ahead of Sunday's game, but it's something worth monitoring throughout the contest in New Jersey.

Jones missed three weeks with the high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3, and made a brief return Monday night against the Chicago Bears. He played just three offensive series for New England, completing three of his six passes for 13 yards and an interception. Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the 33-14 New England loss.

On Thursday, Bill Belichick said that the team expects Jones to be "fully available" for Sunday's game.

WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Jets clash. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game, tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter -- all on WBZ-TV!

October 28, 2022

